Synovus Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 973.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,942,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,582 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,070,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 354,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after acquiring an additional 337,252 shares in the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE:CHH opened at $109.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.03. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.19 and a fifty-two week high of $136.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.