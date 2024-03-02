Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 30.6% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,651,000 after buying an additional 428,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,552,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,838,000 after buying an additional 299,626 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after buying an additional 288,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the third quarter worth about $26,252,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 57,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $6,844,775.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 155,703 shares in the company, valued at $18,380,739.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $718,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $8,832,443 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.20.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $121.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day moving average of $106.08. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $980.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.13 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 5.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

