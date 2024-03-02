Synovus Financial Corp Has $874,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $514,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,417,000. Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Reliant Wealth Planning now owns 496,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after buying an additional 102,753 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.72 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

