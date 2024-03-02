Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $23.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.93. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $24.14.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

