Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,108 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.