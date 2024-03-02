Synovus Financial Corp Sells 218 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.32 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $71.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

