Synovus Financial Corp Sells 3,108 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 454.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,216,283 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,257.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 315.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,476,460 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $41.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,348,562.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

