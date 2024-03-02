Synovus Financial Corp Sells 732 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Samsara were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Samsara by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,707,000. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,415,000. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Bicket sold 80,654 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $2,720,459.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 379,518 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,142.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 270,325 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $9,599,240.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,965,207 shares of company stock worth $65,832,048. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.56.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $34.97 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $36.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $237.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

