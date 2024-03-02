T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 82,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $113.48 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $132.76. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.81.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

