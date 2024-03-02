Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in Target by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 44,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 1,092.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,721 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,052,000 after purchasing an additional 423,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC grew its stake in Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $171.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

