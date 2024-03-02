Target (NYSE:TGT) PT Raised to $157.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Target from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.58.

TGT stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,943,336 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,400,830,000 after acquiring an additional 415,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after buying an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,525,000 after buying an additional 137,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

