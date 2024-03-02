Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) PT Raised to $57.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.66) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

TARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $40.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,106 shares in the company, valued at $16,988,408.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $161,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 830,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,743.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,252 shares of company stock worth $1,017,600 over the last ninety days. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,129,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,399,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 51.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,199,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,750,000 after buying an additional 742,493 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,093,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,880,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,190,000 after buying an additional 332,576 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

