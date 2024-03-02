TD Cowen Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $24.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.70 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,744,310 shares of company stock worth $55,600,615. Insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

