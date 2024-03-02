TD Cowen Increases Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target to $105.00

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Cowen from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.19.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 31.5 %

Shares of DELL stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.40.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 165.52% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

