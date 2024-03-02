TD Securities Trims Emera (TSE:EMA) Target Price to C$57.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

Get Emera alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EMA

Emera Price Performance

Emera Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$47.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$48.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$43.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Emera’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.