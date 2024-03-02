TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,054 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.22% of TD SYNNEX worth $112,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 95.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 33.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 91.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $105.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $86.30 and a 12-month high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $228,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,153,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,654,534,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 6,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $695,831.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,027,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,279,905 shares of company stock valued at $231,500,662 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Articles

