Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently -15.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 757,125 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

