Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.85. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,359,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,948 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 289.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,627,813 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,810,000 after purchasing an additional 774,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 100.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,514,303 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 757,125 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
