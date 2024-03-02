Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Macy’s (NYSE:M) Price Target to $21.00

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

M has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.17.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Macy’s

Macy’s Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:M opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $23.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 178.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1,054.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,912 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.