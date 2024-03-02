Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX Increases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,317 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 12.3% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 350.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $222.97 and a 1-year high of $823.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $627.63 and its 200 day moving average is $517.01. The company has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $850.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.04, for a total value of $10,000,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,020,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,174 shares of company stock worth $69,582,008 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

