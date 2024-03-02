Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,992 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TXRH. Stephens lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.2 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $149.60 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $152.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.02.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,776,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $576,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,824 shares in the company, valued at $9,776,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.61, for a total value of $131,357.58. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,142. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

