Textron (NYSE:TXT) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.71

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $88.71 and last traded at $88.64, with a volume of 505090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Textron Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.21.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Textron by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Textron by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Textron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Textron by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 21,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

