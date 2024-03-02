Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,102,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo Stock Up 4.4 %

QRVO stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.81. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

