Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 113,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,374,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,329,000 after acquiring an additional 142,633 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Encompass Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 137,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 1,369.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,410 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $74.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.05. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $76.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 17.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.