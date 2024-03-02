Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 104,371 Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 104,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

