Teza Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 179.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 165.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tetra Tech news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total value of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.67, for a total transaction of $1,320,160.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,890 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,776.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.58, for a total transaction of $244,064.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,597 shares of company stock worth $5,731,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on TTEK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.25.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 0.5 %

Tetra Tech stock opened at $176.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.19 and a fifty-two week high of $181.40.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.00 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

