Teza Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,283,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,834,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after buying an additional 148,353 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,406,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,426,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,202,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,230,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Trading Down 0.1 %

ALE opened at $56.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $402.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 65.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

