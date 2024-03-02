Teza Capital Management LLC Has $916,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $91.18 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

