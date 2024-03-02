Teza Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after acquiring an additional 30,511,907 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vertiv by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $41,665,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $40,173,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $71.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

