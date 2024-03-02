Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.02 Million in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 247.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 36.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,520.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HQY

HealthEquity Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.38, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.86 and a 1 year high of $84.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.