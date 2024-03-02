Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $1.11 Million in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amedisys by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 237,160 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after acquiring an additional 62,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Amedisys by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $93.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $96.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.65.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

