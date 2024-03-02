Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,222,000 after buying an additional 87,988 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $2,521,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 886.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 25,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EEFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Euronet Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $108.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.40. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $73.84 and a one year high of $121.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.34. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $957.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

