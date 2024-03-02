Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 55,525 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 116.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 55,525 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,112,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $152,277,000 after buying an additional 7,556,426 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,292 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,783,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,148,000 after buying an additional 2,608,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,279,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,911,000 after buying an additional 1,660,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised Comstock Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

CRK stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.15. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $410.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

