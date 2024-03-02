Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,467 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,294,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,657,998,000 after purchasing an additional 833,197 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,738,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $424,025,000 after acquiring an additional 95,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 302.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,361,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $2,699,513.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,153 shares in the company, valued at $59,988,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,857 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,092 shares of company stock worth $3,427,382 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $256.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.75 and its 200-day moving average is $214.32. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.81 and a 1-year high of $258.91.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $238.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.99 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.08% and a net margin of 19.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.50.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

