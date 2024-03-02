Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 224,322 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 224,322 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,732,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,264,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,308,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $972,995,000 after buying an additional 389,894 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,498,636 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $636,187,000 after buying an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in General Motors by 80.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,022 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,526 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,472. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GM opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.57%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.66.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

