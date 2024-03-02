Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 9,486 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Teza Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,486 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,586 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

