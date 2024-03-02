The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 68.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,300 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AZEK by 272.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 5,090.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,168,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,780 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in AZEK by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,606,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,858,000 after buying an additional 959,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AZEK by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,899,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,992,000 after buying an additional 929,341 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at $20,183,000.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $467,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $2,342,230 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $48.95 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. On average, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

