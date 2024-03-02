The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 33 on March 28th

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON BKG opened at GBX 4,670 ($59.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 1,109.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,745.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,426.27. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,634 ($46.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,980 ($63.17).

Separately, Peel Hunt cut The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.44) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,559 ($57.83).

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands purchased 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,869 ($61.76) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($19,021.46). Corporate insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

