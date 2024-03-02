The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.85.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

