The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0736 per share on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.
The Berkeley Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS BKGFY opened at $11.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.85.
The Berkeley Group Company Profile
