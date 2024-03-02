The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $34.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Flywire from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Flywire Price Performance

Flywire stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. Flywire has a twelve month low of $18.65 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $71,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 337,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,850,928.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flywire

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flywire by 76.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

