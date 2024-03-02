The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on MTW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

MTW opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.11. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.08.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Manitowoc in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Manitowoc by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

