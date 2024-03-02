The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 917,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,542 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $81,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 35.5% in the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 73,466 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in TJX Companies by 109.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 148,954 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 77,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in TJX Companies by 11.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 29,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 114,250 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

