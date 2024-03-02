The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens raised Vita Coco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair cut Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Vita Coco news, Director Ira Liran sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $369,407.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,415,816.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth $113,931,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,384,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,005,000 after acquiring an additional 189,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 12.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,681,000 after purchasing an additional 228,678 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 25.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after purchasing an additional 228,953 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COCO opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $33.29.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $106.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vita Coco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

