Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $465.25 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0719 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 41.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $465.25 million and approximately $41.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00069089 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00019381 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007501 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,466,826,167 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

