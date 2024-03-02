Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO) CEO Zvi Alon Sells 35,506 Shares

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) CEO Zvi Alon sold 35,506 shares of Tigo Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $46,867.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 173,913 shares in the company, valued at $229,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Zvi Alon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 26th, Zvi Alon sold 14,670 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $19,951.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Zvi Alon sold 19,606 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total value of $28,820.82.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Zvi Alon sold 11,437 shares of Tigo Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $17,041.13.

TYGO stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Tigo Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYGO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth about $1,052,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tigo Energy by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tigo Energy during the third quarter worth about $196,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYGO shares. Roth Capital lowered Tigo Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Tigo Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Tigo Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tigo Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.05.

Tigo Energy, Inc develops module-level power electronics (Flex MLPE) and module optimizer technology for the solar industry. It offers solar optimizers. The company also provides software solutions, which include module-level monitoring software that manages utility, commercial, and residential PV arrays; and a mobile application for solar array management.

