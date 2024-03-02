Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Announces None Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Monday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 11th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

Shares of TF opened at C$7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a current ratio of 125.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.85. Timbercreek Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$5.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$645.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on TF. National Bankshares upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

