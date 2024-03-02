TMX Group (TSE:X) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.21

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$35.21 and last traded at C$35.19, with a volume of 46011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

X has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.86.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$301.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.05 million. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TMX Group Limited will post 1.6104265 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other news, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Corporate insiders own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

