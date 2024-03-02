Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.67 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in DexCom were worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the second quarter worth $51,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $392,562.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $4,614,489.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,262 shares of company stock worth $6,794,399 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $121.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.48.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
