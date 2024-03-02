Toronto Dominion Bank Has $16.91 Million Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 338,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,317 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $16,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 13,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 244.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Realty Income

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.