Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 15,739 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,739 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.19% of Stantec worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Stantec in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $81.74 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $912.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.12 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

