Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 20,895 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,138 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,895 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of eBay worth $13,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,131,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 82.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,018,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EBAY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

